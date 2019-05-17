App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Suresh Thakur? Adityanath's doppleganger and Akhilesh Yadav's new rally companion

A resident of UP's capital city Lucknow, Suresh Thakur wanted to contest from the city against Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)
(Image: Twitter/@yadavakhilesh)
"Did I see what I thought I saw?" This is how most people react when they see 'Yogi Adityanath' at Akhilesh Yadav's rally.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief has been spotted traversing various pockets of the state with a lookalike of  the Uttar Pradesh CM during his campaigns for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Suresh Thakur has not only been seen on the dais with Akhilesh during his rallies, but also travelling with him. However, he does not give speeches. He only waves while Akhilesh engages with the crowd.

The former UP chief minister has also shared Thakur’s pictures with him on his social media account. In one picture, Akhilesh is seen sharing a meal with Suresh on an aircraft. Taking an apparent jibe at Yogi Adityanath, he captioned it: “Jab unhone hamaare jaane ke baad mukhyamantri aavaas ko ganga jal se dhoya tha, tab hamne bhe tay kar liya tha ki ham unko puri khilaenge! (When he washed the Chief Minister's house with the holy water of river Ganga after our departure, we had also decided that we would feed him puris!)”

It was followed by another picture in which both of them are seen standing near an aircraft with a satirical caption on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Kashi-Kyoto project, which aimed to develop the ancient temple town Varanasi on the lines of Japan’s Kyoto.

Who is Suresh Thakur?

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow, Thakur wanted to contest from the city against Union Minister Rajnath Singh. He had filed his nomination from Moulik Adhikar Party, but it was rejected by the Election Commission.

According to a report by ABP News, Thakur was terminated from his government job in 2017. Following this, he shaved his head and started a protest against the government to get his job back.

After his efforts went in vain, Thakur decided to jump into politics. After his nomination was rejected, he reached out to Akhilesh, who welcomed him.
First Published on May 17, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

