Who is Humza Yousaf, Scottish National Party's newly elected leader?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

Humza Yousaf also happens to be the first ethnic minority candidate to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament.

Humza Yousaf has been elected as the first minority ethnic leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP). He is all set to become Scotland’s first ethnic minority first minister.

The 37 year old politician is the first candidate of Islamic faith to lead a major party in the United Kingdom.

Yousaf narrowly defeated Kate Forbes in a contentious race to succeed former First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Though Sturgeon did not explicitly back any of the candidates in the contest, Yousaf was overwhelmingly backed by most senior SNP members.

The 37 year old, Glasgow born politician originally hails from Pakistan, his father emigrated to Scotland with his family in the 1960s. Yousaf's mother was born into a South Asian family in Kenya.