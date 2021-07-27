MARKET NEWS

Who is Basavaraj Bommai, the new Chief Minister of Karnataka

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai is a member of the influential Sadara Lingayat community and the son of former Karnataka Chief minister SR Bommai.

July 27, 2021
Karnataka BJP Legislative Party elects Basavaraj S Bommai (Centre) as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj S Bommai, who will replace BS Yediyurappa as the new Karnataka Chief Minister, will become the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai is a member of the influential Sadara Lingayat community. A mechanical engineer by profession, he started his career with the Tata group and is known for his contribution to the fields of agriculture and irrigation.

Basavaraj Bommai replaces BS Yediyurappa as new Karnataka Chief Minister

The son of former Karnataka Chief Minister SR Bommai is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon. A member of the ‘Janata Pariwar’, Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008. He rose through the party ranks steadily since becoming the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old BJP leader was a close confidante of outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and was the Home Minister, and Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Minister of Karnataka in his Cabinet. He has held the portfolio of water resources too.
