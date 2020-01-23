Who is Amit Thackeray? Here's all you need to know about MNS chief's son

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Raj Thackeray introduced as a leader of the MNS party during Maha Adhiveshan at Nesco ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on January 23 unveiled the party's new flag, and, amidst the speculation regarding his party's ideological shift, also announced the entry of his son, Amit, into politics.

To be sure, Amit is not entirely a novice in the world of politics, for he has played a role in his father and the MNS' campaigning before, including during the civic body polls in 2017.

According to MNS leaders, the timing of Amit's launch comes at a time when the party itself is at a crucial juncture: with speculations rife that an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might be in the offing along with MNS' push to grab the Hindutva-Marathi sub-nationalism space, Amit's entry also signals the grooming of a new political heir on the block.

So, who is Amit? Coming as he does from the illustrious Thackeray clan, MNS leaders say politics runs in his blood. During the 2017 polls, he had reportedly been one of MNS' star campaigners, and had held roadshows in Pune, Mumbai and MNS bastion Nasik.

While Amit has been a presence during MNS' functions over the past five years, even participating in a roadshow along with his father in 2014, the January 23 move marked his formal entry into party politics.

According to reports, as a person, Amit is an introvert, and, unlike his elder cousin Aaditya— a minister in the Maharashtra government— is known to keep a low profile.