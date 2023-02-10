 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who in India uses maternal grandfather's surname? Congress hits back at PM Modi

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

"Only god can save the country," AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters a day after Modi, in a speech in the Rajya Sabha, asked why the Gandhis were ashamed of using the Nehru surname.

"If he (PM Modi) does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," Surjewala said. (File image)

Asking who in India uses their maternal grandfather's surname, the Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Gandhis not using the Nehru name and said he doesn't have the basic understanding of Indian culture.

"Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this.... You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"If he does not even have this basic understanding of India's culture, then only God can save this country," Surjewala said.