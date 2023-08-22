English
    White House: Biden will travel to India for G20 summit next month

    Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.

    August 22, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST
    U.S. President Joe Biden will visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing on August 22.

    (Reporting by Susan Heavey, writing by David Ljunggren)

    Tags: #G20 summit #Joe Biden
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:52 pm

