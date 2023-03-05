Whirring Into Action in Ukraine’s Skies

On a field, three Soviet-era helicopters were being readied for battle. Pilots and crew checked the flight plan for their next target, while technicians loaded rockets into launcher pods and stacked flares into racks behind the exhaust.

One year into the war, against all the odds, Ukraine’s helicopter brigades are still operational. Every day of the week, multiple times a day, they go into battle against enemy forces, launching rocket attacks along the front lines in support of ground troops and occasionally slipping under Russian air defenses to fly covert missions into enemy territory.

Far from being knocked out in the first days of the invasion, Ukraine’s helicopters and jets have kept flying, remaining an inspiring and useful element of the war effort.

The 18th Sikorsky Brigade, the foremost of Ukraine’s four helicopter brigades, gave reporters access to a combat unit for two days recently. Officers and pilots described how the Ukrainian brigades moved their aircraft at the onset of the war to evade Russian strikes, and how they adapted their tactics to fighting a much more powerful and better equipped adversary.

"We go where we should not go," said Oleksiy, 38, a colonel and deputy commander of the brigade. He gave only his first name in keeping with military protocol. "The main task is to destroy the enemy by fire." Both sides have used helicopters for critical tasks because of their mobility. Russia landed troops in the first days in at least two locations, and Ukraine flew rescue missions to the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Yet helicopters have also proved vulnerable as the fighting primarily turned into an artillery war on the open plains of eastern Ukraine, and tasks were limited to firing rockets from Ukrainian lines.

Issues raised by Tipra Motha need to be addressed: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma The Ukrainians fly aging Russian-made helicopters that were designed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s. “These are helicopters from the last century,” Oleksiy said. Their weapons, unguided, Soviet-era rockets, “are very outdated and don’t meet the requirements of modern combat.” One consolation for the Ukrainians is that their Russian adversaries are flying similar machines whose design has not advanced much in recent decades, but Russia has a big advantage in the volume of helicopters and ammunition. “Most of their weapons are also from Soviet times,” Oleksiy said, “but you can’t underestimate the fact they have a lot of this Soviet metal.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

New York Times