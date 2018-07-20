While Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi over 'jumlas', Karnataka was busy looking up its meaning

Congress president Rahul Gandhi delivered his much-awaited speech in favour of the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today. Here are five of the most important points raised by him. (Image: LSTV)

Search trends for the word Jumla and the word's meaning shot up on Friday as Rahul Gandhi used the controversial word while criticising the BJP government over a number of issues during his dramatic no-confidence motion speech.

During the heated debate on the no-confidence motion, Congress President Rahul Gandhi stated that "we are all victims of 'jumla' strike".

"In your speech, Mr Galla, I felt a deep sense of anxiety and pain. You are the victim of a 21st Century political weapon. The weapon is called the Jumla strike. The symptoms of the Jumla strike are the following – First there is a great sense of happiness and excitement. Then there is shock. After that, there is an eight-hour-long speech. The Kisans, youngsters, Dalits, tribals and women of the country are all victims,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The internet went berserk as the search for the word "jumla" shot up with the entire country Googling it.

The search for "jumla" peaked at 1:54 pm on Friday, with over 100 recorded impressions.

Google trends indicated that Karnataka led the country as around 100 impressions were registered from the city of Bengaluru.

The word "Jumla" is a Hindi/Urdu word meaning "false promise". It is also commonly used in Gujarati.

The surge in the search for "jumla" was also noted in other South Indian states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to Google Trends, some of the phrases that people used such as "jumla meaning", "jumla meaning in hindi", "jumla meaning in english" indicate that people are desperately trying to figure out what Rahul Gandhi meant.