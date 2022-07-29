English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul Gandhi

    Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming the spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has said.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    In the wake of the Gujarat hooch tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed concern over the business of spurious liquor and drugs in the state, and asked which ruling forces are giving protection to the "mafias" involved.

    Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming the spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has said.

    "In 'dry state' Gujarat, many houses were destroyed due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Drugs worth billions are also being recovered from there continuously," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "It is a matter of great concern, on the land of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel, who are these people who are indiscriminately doing the business of intoxication?" the former Congress chief said.

    Which ruling forces are giving protection to these "mafias", he asked. Fifteen key accused, including the one who acquired the chemical and those who sold the liquor to people, have already been arrested in the case.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #liquor #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 10:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.