Which new, hallowed sector has Bengal corruption clawed?

Sandipan Deb
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Much of the credit for exposing this corruption of the Mamata Banerjee-led government goes to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a Calcutta High Court judge who pursued the matter with zeal and courage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The national media, perhaps, has not been paying enough attention to the corruption scandals that have been plaguing Mamata Banerjee’s government in West Bengal for more than a year now. The revelations are still coming in every week, fast and furious. And they are shocking.

Digitisation may have brought petty corruption down significantly in the last few years, but most of us in India still assume a certain level of it as a way of life. We coolly reach for our wallet when pulled up by a policeman for a traffic violation and most of the time it works. The man who brings your new passport to your home grins obsequiously and asks for some “chai-paani” and you give him some money; you are thankful to him for doing the basic minimum work that you, as a taxpayer, are already paying him for.

We also take it for granted that many of our politicians are corrupt. We get agitated — or even mildly excited — only when the sums involved have more zeroes than we can count on two fingers. Yet, even by all our pretty low standards, the alleged corruption in West Bengal is quite amazing. And a very large number of Bengalis are riled up now because it involves something that they value above almost anything else — education.

Over the years, the people of West Bengal have not been too bothered about their politicians being supposedly involved in smuggling sand, coal and cows. They have also accepted extortion in various ways as normal — hardly anyone even talks about it any more. “Cut-money” — a bribe or a kickback for getting anything done — is a unique word that is now an integral part of the Bangla vocabulary. In fact, after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not do as well as it expected in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mamata Banerjee publicly ordered her party members to return the cut-money they had collected from citizens. But corruption in school education may have been a red line that TMC crossed.