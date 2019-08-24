App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Which BJP leader has publicly advised PM Modi to not demonise oppn: Kapil Sibal

The Congress had steered clear of the controversy, saying the leaders who made the remarks should be asked about it instead.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked the BJP on August 24, asking which of its leaders had publicly advised Narendra Modi to not demonise the opposition and its leaders.

His remarks came a day after senior Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor supported party leader Jairam Ramesh who said that not recognising Modi's work and "demonising" him all the time was not going to help.

"Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the prime minister and his party to stop demonising the opposition and its leaders," Sibal asked on Twitter.

Close

The Congress had steered clear of the controversy, saying the leaders who made the remarks should be asked about it instead.

related news

Explaining his remarks on August 24, Tharoor said he wanted the Congress back in power and for that the party needed to win over the fair-minded voters who had supported the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"Kerala media agog over my tweet yesterday on the importance of enhancing our credibility by tempering our justified criticism of NaMo with merited praise," he said.

"Made it clear I want Congress back in government and for that we need to win over those fair-minded voters who supported BJP in 2019," Tharoor tweeted.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.