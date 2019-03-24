App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Where were farmers' well-wishers when they faced starvation: Yogi Adityanath to Congress

The chief minister posed the query shortly after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a blistering attack on the UP government over alleged unpaid dues to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to sugarcane farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath On March 24 asked the Congress where were the well-wishers of farmers during 2012-17 when they faced starvation.

The chief minister posed the query shortly after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a blistering attack on the UP government over alleged unpaid dues to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to sugarcane farmers.

"When our government was formed, the pending cane dues were around Rs 57,800 crore. The amount was bigger than the budgets of many states. But we paid it," asserted Adityanath.

"In the previous regimes of the SP and BSP, nothing was done for the sugarcane farmers, (and) as a result, they died of starvation (bhukhmari)," he added.

related news

Earlier during the day, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the state government over the alleged unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers, claiming in a tweet that 'chowkidars' (watchmen) were only working for the rich, not for the poor.

The UP chief minister struck back and asked, "Where were the so-called well-wishers of the farmers from 2012 to 2017, when the farmers were on the brink of starvation. Why have they woken up from their slumber now?"

Seeking to put the records straight, he said, "The sugarcane cultivation area in the state has increased by 22 per cent to 28 lakh hectare, and a number of closed sugar mills have been restarted. The farmers are happy (khushaal) now."

Sharing a media report on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

"The families of sugarcane farmers toil day and night but the Uttar Pradesh government does not even take the responsibility of paying their dues," she had said.

"Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' dues means everything, including their children's education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor," she had claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi was recently appointed the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi

RJD Announces Names of Candidates for Two LS Seats for 2nd Phase; Cong ...

'They Are Time-Bomb, Defuse Them Soon': Syria Kurds Urge World to Take ...

CBSE to Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Yoga as New Subjects

Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon ...

Norway Airlifts Passengers off Cruise Ship Caught in Storm

'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not ...

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan ...

Rashid Khan Named UNICEF Afghanistan's National Ambassador

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell remo ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary fe ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.