you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Where is Opposition unity happening', asks Ram Madhav

"Look at UP (Uttar Pradesh), there are two," the BJP leader said, referring to the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance and the Congress fighting separately.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday brushed aside the talk of Opposition unity to take on his party-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, pointing out that there were multiple alliances in some states.

"Where is the Opposition unity happening?" Madhav asked, while talking to reporters.

"Everywhere there is more than one alliance of the Opposition," he said.

"Look at West Bengal. There are two parties," Madhav, who was here to attend a programme at the Indian School of Business, added.

He said only Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had deserted the NDA for "his own politics and political interests".

"But, otherwise, we (BJP) are winning new partners in Assam and elsewhere," Madhav said.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Ram Madhav

