Whenever Congress comes to power, corruption comes along: BJP President JP Nadda

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Targeting former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the earlier Congress government led by him, Nadda accused them of withdrawing cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, by following their practice of appeasement politics.

BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday attacked the Congress, accusing it of ’appeasement’ and ’divisive politics’, and urged the people to support the saffron party to have ”double engine government” in Karnataka once again, for the development of the state.

”When Congress comes, there is scatter in the society, when Congress comes there is divide and rule, it is the basic trait of Congress’ politics. When Congress comes there is vote bank politics, as part of which they indulge in appealing to a particular religion or a community, Nadda said. Addressing a public meeting in Beluru, he alleged that whenever the Congress comes to power corruption comes along with it.

”If there is someone who fights corruption it is BJP and Basavaraj Bommai (Chief Minister), who left no stone unturned in restoring Lokayukta in the state, and if there is someone who encourages corruption it will be Siddaramaiah (Congress leader and former CM), who rooted out Lokayukta institution from the state,” he added.