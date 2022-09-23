English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    When will TMC govt wake up from Kumbhakarna-like sleep: Dharmendra Pradhan on school job scam

    He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not being keen to redress grievances of candidates who have been protesting against the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam even though a former state minister and several officials have been arrested in the case.

    PTI
    September 23, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File image)

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File image)


    Slamming the West Bengal government over alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in schools, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wondered when the TMC dispensation will wake up from its Kumbhakarna-like’ sleep to offer justice to job aspirants.


    He also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not being keen to redress grievances of candidates who have been protesting against the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam even though a former state minister and several officials have been arrested in the case.


    There is corruption in the education system, which has come to the forefront. When will the state government wake up from its Khumbakarna-like sleep to offer justice to the candidates who have been agitating for a long time,” Pradhan told reporters after visiting Dakshineswar temple here. Kumbhakarna is a mythological character from the Ramayana, who used to sleep six months a year.


    Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were on July 23 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the scam.


    The agency claimed to have seized cash, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds from the latter’s flats in Kolkata. Another central agency CBI had on Monday arrested North Bengal University vice chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya in connection with its probe into the assistant teachers’ recruitment irregularities in 2016.

    Close

    Related stories

    The union education minister claimed that he had in August sent a letter to the state government over the alleged irregularities in the SCC recruitment scam but did not receive any reply.

    PTI
    Tags: #Dharmendra Pradhan #west bengal
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 06:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.