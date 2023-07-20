When will Modi govt stop acting like all is well, when will CM be replaced: Cong on Manipur video

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur

The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced and asked when will the Narendra Modi government stop acting like "all is well".

The party also sought to know when will Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh be replaced

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped. It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large, he said.

"The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it's absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement," Ramesh said in his long Twitter post.

"Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well?" he said.

The Congress leader asked when will the Manipur chief minister be replaced. He also sought to know how many more such incidents have been suppressed. "As the Monsoon Session (of Parliament) starts today, INDIA will demand answers. Break your silence prime minister!" the Congress leader said.

On Wednesday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "INDIA (opposition coalition) will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state. Gandhi's remarks came after the video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants. "We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," Gandhi tweeted.