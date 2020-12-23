MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

When will India's turn come: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccinations

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 12:29 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India's turn would come.

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

India is yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Politics
first published: Dec 23, 2020 12:17 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.