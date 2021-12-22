When will government provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File image.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a large population of the country is still not vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that only 42 percent of the population will be vaccinated by December end against the required rate of 60 percent to prevent the third wave of coronavirus. He also asked the government to provide booster shots.

Sharing data about vaccinations, Gandhi there is a daily shortfall of 55.3 million doses (one million is equal to 10 lakh). "Majority of our population is still not vaccinated. When will GOI begin booster shots? #VaccinateIndia," he said on Twitter.

The former Congress chief said that going by the current vaccination rate, 42 percent of the population will be vaccinated by December 2021. "Aim stop a 3rd wave.Target 60 percent of population with both doses by December 2021.Required vax rate (vaccinations per day) 61 million/day. Actual last 7 days (vaccinations per day) 5.8 million/day. Daily Shortfall in last 7 days (average bad shortfall per day) 55.2 million/day," said the data shared by him.

The data also stated that "while the actual vaccinations today (Dec 22 (vax in previous 24 hours) 5.7 million/day, the Shortfall today (vax shortfall in the previous 24 hours) 55.3 million/day".

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government’s vaccine strategy and have demanded that vaccinations be speeded up to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are also growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus in the country.