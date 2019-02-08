App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:02 PM IST

What’s the rush? Politicians throng hallowed portals of this Kerala temple every poll season

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited the temple in the 1980s as a token of gratitude after her poll victory

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image
Representational image
Every election season sees the number of visitors to Emoor Bhagavathy temple near Palakkad in Kerala, soar manifold. Those thronging the temple premises around this time are usually politicians and party cadres, who wish to seek blessings of Goddess Parvati. The temple houses a peculiar idol in the form of two hands, believed to be of the Goddess herself.

Managed by the state government’s Malabar Devasom Board, the temple came to limelight and began being revered by the political fraternity after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s visit four decades ago. Legend has it, back in the 1970s, during the Emergency, after Indira Gandhi lost the elections and her party symbol; she opted for ‘the hand’ after hearing about the holy idol down south.

The temple’s manager, P Mohanasundaran, told Hindustan Times, the Iron Lady visited the temple in 1982, after coming back to power, as a token of her gratitude and presented a huge bell to the authority.

While the manager refused to divulge any information on the politicians who have been visiting the temple now, he explained, one of the hands in the temple symbolises Goddess Parvati’s fearlessness while the other symbolises her ability to overcome all obstacles.

Given the non-religious stance of the CPI(M), it is obvious that those visiting the premises mostly belong to either the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also, the politicians are not only from Kerala; those from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh also throng its hallowed portals. Another official at the shrine told HT “it is obvious for politicians to throng the temple in trying times”.

What’s interesting to note here is, the temple’s Goddess goes by three names. In the morning she is known as Hemambika, and is worshipped as Saraswati, at noon she is Lakshmi, and in the evening she is Durga.

Since there’s a belief that a visit to the temple proves lucky, members of the district Congress committee wish AICC president Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers here too.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:02 pm

#2014 Lok Sabha elections #General Elections 2019

