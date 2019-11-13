What's common in all three instances of President's Rule in Maharashtra — Sharad Pawar

After weeks of political impasse in Maharashtra, President's Rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

Reactions to the move across the political spectrum were critical, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it "unfortunate" and the Congress saying it was "unconstitutional". This is, however, not the first time that Maharashtra has gone under central rule in its history: President's Rule was imposed for the first time in 1980, and then again in 2014.

In all three instances, the political situations were different, and the current one is the first time wherein a President's Rule was imposed after the declaration of poll results. But there is one common thread that binds all the three instances together: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

1980

Pawar, a stalwart of Maharashtra politics, was a senior leader in the Congress party when it won the Maharashtra assembly polls of 1978. However, instead of making Pawar the chief minister, Indira Gandhi gave Vasantdada Patil the top post while Pawar was made a minister in the state government.

Upset about the development, Pawar engineered a spilt within the party and went on to form the Congress (Socialist) faction.

Pawar became the youngest chief minister of the state at 38 after he toppled Patil's government five months later. Gandhi, however, had her way in 1980 when she dismissed Pawar's government— along with eight other states governed by non-Congress parties— and fresh polls were announced.

The subsequent assembly elections saw Congress returning to power again with Abdul Rahman Antulay as the chief minister.

2014

Maharashtra was put under another spell of central rule in 2014, just before the Assembly polls when the Congress-NCP alliance broke up and Congress' Prithviraj Chavan had to tender his resignation.

Pawar had then called off his party's support to Congress, accusing Chavan of stalling the seat-sharing talks. Congress had accused NCP of getting close to the BJP, something that both the NCP and BJP had denied.

However, post-results, when none of the parties could manage a simple majority, NCP had offered outside support to BJP, the single-largest party. The subsequent assembly elections were then fought under President's Rule.

2019

The same parties, more or less, are now trying to figure out the state of play in Maharashtra. And, observers suggest that the same person is now at the helm of it all: Pawar.

According to Congress and NCP insiders, while the Shiv Sena had always kept its NCP-Congress option open, Pawar did not want it to look as if the Sena was heading the talks.