What will West UP pick this election – BJP’s promise of peace and safety or SP’s relief in prices?

Saharanpur to Agra, the Western Uttar Pradesh (UP) belt going to polls in the earlier phases in the next two weeks, has often determined the mood of the state’s assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept this area the last elections. This time, it faces a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, but it has an ally of its own – law and order.

News18 travelled through the 13 districts in the belt last week, an area that covers almost 70 assembly constituencies, 85% of which were won by the BJP in 2017 comfortably.

While the SP-RLD alliance is harping on the discontent among people on issues such as high electricity bills, stray cattle destroying crops, farmers’ unrest and identity issue among Jats, the seemingly inactive Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), too, is the BJP’s main challenger on some seats. The BJP’s focus? Showcasing the improvement in law and order and invoking the “fear” of the SP.

POWER MOVES, SWEET DEAL

“The electricity comes a lot more now…but the bill is too high. Almost Rs 800 a month,” says a group of women in Aligarh, filling a form given by the SP that promises 300 free units of power if voted to power. As the SP’s “Delhi’s Kejriwal style” move resonates on the ground, the BJP has been quick to respond by reducing the electricity rates for farmers.

UP power minister and Mathura candidate Shrikant Sharma told News18 that the rates will be reduced further after the BJP returns to power. “The financial irregularity under the SP rule pushed the electricity situation in the ICU,” says Sharma. BJP’s top leaders ridicule SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s promise, saying power cuts were the norm during his rule.

The other big issue is sugarcane, on which the BJP has worked after taking over from the SP, by clearing dues amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore and marginally increasing the rates. “We cleared three time the dues in five years compared to the SP-BSP regimes in 10 years,” UP cane minister and Thana Bhawan candidate Suresh Rana tells News18.

Among the Jats who grow sugarcane, this is some balm to their grouse with the BJP government for the inflation in diesel and power rates and a meagre hike in sugarcane rates. However, sitting on a charpoy with his friends in Meerut smoking hukka, Vikram Singh is clear: “[RLD’s] Jayant Chaudhary is our beta (son)”.

SAFETY COMES FIRST, WOMEN THE X-FACTOR

All issues, however, fade into the background when a discussion on law and order begins. Even those who say they did not vote for the BJP in the previous elections admit a transformation in law and order. “Robbers used to snatch chains, purses and motorcycles, even during the day. It is a thing of the past now,” says Dada Mohan in rural Agra, a BSP voter. Villagers in Muzzafarnagar say their cattle are safe, there is no longer the fear of criminals looting them or harassment of girls. Many women News18 spoke to said they could work in the fields till late now and young girls can be seen driving scooties in villages.

The central point of the BJP’s campaign remains the “fear of the SP regime”, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath reminding people to make sure the “bad days of lawlessness don’t return”. Viresh Yadav, SP candidate from Atrauli, says, “The BJP is defaming the SP candidates, but people know we care for them."

The BJP is also trying to ask the Jats if they would vote for the SP, which appeases Muslims. The strategy seems – ‘Attack Yadav, not Chaudhary’. Even though Chaudhary mocked Shah’s offer of “having doors open” for him, the BJP has refrained from lashing out at him, given that the Jats are emotional about their caste and leaders.

At the Prabhavi Matadata Sammelans, central BJP leaders highlight how young Hindu boys were reportedly murdered as they protested alleged harassment of girls by Muslim boys. “You would not want to bear the burden of girls forcibly lifted from their homes at midnight, nor would you want to be a part of the young boys who were murdered as they protect the girls. For your future generation, vote for the BJP, a party that has punished the criminals and restored law and order," Union minister Smriti Irani said in Meerut.

Women may prove to be an X-factor, as many praise the safe atmosphere and also credit the BJP for sending them free ration both from the Centre and the state governments during the pandemic. For some like Noor Jahan in Muzzafarnagar, there is no better government than the BJP’s because “free ration de rahi hai sarkar [they are giving free ration]”.

80-20 AND KAIRANA

West UP has always seen a polarised election, and this one is no different, with CM Yogi raising the ‘80% versus 20%’ pitch and openly saying that Hindus were killed in the Muzzafarnagar riots of 2013 as part of the communal appeasement policy of the SP government.

“Muslims are consolidating behind the SP. They won’t repeat a mistake like Bihar, where they voted for the AIMIM and the RJD lost. In West Bengal, Muslims were one and the TMC won,” a group of Muslims in Agra told News18. The SP, meanwhile, has toned down its Muslim campaign, but a group of men at a tea shop in Hathras speak of consolidation on the other side. “Hindu sab ekaththa rahega (Hindus will be together),” says BJP’s Aligarh candidate Mukta Raja.

Kairana remains the epicentre of the polarisation efforts, with both the CM and Shah visiting families who had to leave the area in the past and SP MLA Nahid Hasan being projected as the villain who is fighting the elections from jail.

SP’s Amroha candidate’s comment that the party will “seek revenge” if it comes to power has further fuelled the narrative. Even the PM has raised the issue of SP’s candidates, telling people what lies ahead if the party wins. “Our pitch is simple — we may have slipped on some points, but in the end, we are providing peace and security, so keep us in power,” a BJP leader said.

SP-RLD’S CASTE COALITION, BSP SPOILER

Travelling through the West UP belt that criss-crosses Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, NCR areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra, one thing is clear — the SP has its house in order this time and there is a wider caste coalition.

The SP voter is also far more vocal. “Iss baar cycle chal rahi hai,” one often hears in Muslim-dominated villages. Also evident is the presence of the BSP, which is splitting the anti-BJP vote of backwards and Muslims in many seats.

Like in Bah seat in Mathura, a BSP candidate, who won in 2012, is now fighting from the SP, but the BSP candidate remains the main challenger for the BJP. In Hathras too, the BSP candidate is in the fight against the BJP. “Wherever Jatavs are in good number, Muslims unite to defeat the BJP,” a senior BSP leader told News18.

Further north in the region, the Jats are divided owing to their loyalty to kisan unions. While some are supporting SP-RLD candidates, despite not being happy with the SP imposing its candidate on them in the alliance, the others are conscious of their identity as Hindus who no longer fear for their ‘Pashudhan’ and lives.

The villages News18 travelled to in Sardhana, Thana Bhawan, Chhaprauli, Siwalkhas, Meerut Cantt and Kithore are divided. “We may be farmers, but we are Hindus too. The heat of the 2013 Muzzafarnagar riots was felt in the region. The threats by SP candidates look real in the videos," said a villager in Thana Bhawan.

West UP has a tough choice to make – peace and security promised by the BJP or relief in prices promised by Yadav.