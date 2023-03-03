 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What we can say for Rahul Gandhi's 'hallucinations': BJP's swipe on his allegations

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

During a lecture at Cambridge University, Gandhi alleged that Indian democracy is under threat and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance.

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan (File image-ANI)

The BJP on Friday made light of Rahul Gandhi's allegation that he was being snooped upon, saying that the Congress leader was "hallucinating" and makes such claims as he wants to create headlines wherever he goes.

"What we can say for Rahul Gandhi's hallucinations. If he makes his (Congress) MoU with China public, we will be interested and people of India will also like to know. Who is interested in his telephonic conversations," BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan told reporters.

"A large number of political leaders have Pegasus on their phones. I myself had Pegasus on my phone. I've been called by intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on the phone as we are recording the stuff," the former Congress chief has claimed.