What makes Union Minister Nitin Gadkari 'inadvertently' frank and unabashed?

Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has, yet again, been accused of letting the cat out of the bag. Recently, in an interview with a Marathi TV channel, he seems to have said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the basis of unrealistic promises.

Gadkari told the channel, “We were very confident that we would never come to power, so we were advised to make tall promises. Now that we are in power, the public reminds us of those promises made by us. However, these days, we just laugh and move on.”

Gadkari’s comments have been pilloried by the Congress with party president Rahul Gandhi saying the Union minister’s comments reflect how the “government has broken the trust and shattered the dreams of the people because of its greed”.

However, this is not the first time that the BJP leader has spoken freely and frankly, even though he might be deflecting from his party’s narrative.

Earlier this year, Gadkari was caught in the eye of the storm when he proposed that reservations in educational institutions and government jobs shouldn’t be centered on the idea of backwardness, and that economic status should also be a parameter for granting quota. Not only that, he said even if reservation is given, “where are the jobs?”

His remarks came in the wake of protests by the Maratha community demanding reservations in Maharashtra. Gadkari told the press, "Let's us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?"

"The problem with the quota is that backwardness is becoming a political interest. Everyone says I am backward. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins are strong. They dominate politics. (And) They say they are backward," the senior BJP leader added.

In suggesting an alternate school of thought vis-à-vis granting reservations, Gadkari didn’t think of the political correctness or the repercussions that his statement would have had in political lobbies. He was ridiculed by the Congress for “accepting that there are no jobs in the market”. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant “thanked” Gadkari “for publicly echoing the statements issued by Congress president Rahul Gandhi about employment generation”.

Again, when other BJP leaders remained tight-lipped on Sushma Swaraj being trolled on Twitter, probably following the party line, Nitin Gadkari was the first one to deflect and support the External Affairs Minister.

Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, in 2012, the then BJP President Gadkari had “inadvertently” compared the IQ level of Swami Vivekananda with that of Dawood Ibrahim. And this, at a time when the then chief minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi had kicked off his election campaign with a month-long ‘Vivekananda Yatra’. He faced a lot of flak from the Congress for his statement.

Many critics believe Gadkari’s frankness comes from his proximity to the RSS and the resultant fearlessness about any possible reprimand.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, rumours are also rife that Gadkari could be a possible choice for prime minister’s candidature. There were conjectures aplenty in political circles that Gadkari will be a more acceptable choice with other parties and potential allies, in the case BJP falls short of a majority in 2019. However, Gadkari plainly refuted any such claims saying, “Neither I am the RSS choice, nor do I dream of becoming the Prime Minister."