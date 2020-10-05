What LJP is trying to achieve by going solo in Bihar Assembly polls

By announcing that it will not be contesting the Bihar assembly polls in alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and particularly with the Janata Dal (United), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on October 4 laid to rest speculations regarding its decision on alliance and seat-sharing.

However, the LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, son of party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, has stressed that it does not have any problem with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a component of the NDA in Bihar. In fact, after announcing its decision, the party said that at the national level and in the Lok Sabha elections, it shares a "strong" alliance with the BJP.

The LJP's move came after a series of meetings between Chirag Paswan and the BJP's top leadership, including party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to an Indian Express report, the LJP wanted at least 36 seats but the numbers being offered were very low.

"Even if the numbers had been offered, Chirag Paswan’s idea has been to expand the party. He is firm in his belief that there is anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar, and always wanted to fight alone. This will now be our test," a senior LJP leader told the newspaper.

The party's leaders have said that the party hopes to play the kingmaker this time around. The party has the highest vote share in Bihar after the four big parties consisting of two opposition camps: BJP-JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

"There may be friendly fights between the BJP and the LJP in some seats. Even in Manipur and Jharkhand, the LJP fought separately from the BJP. In Manipur, where it won some seats, we joined the BJP government," another LJP leader said. The winning LJP candidates, party leaders have said, will form a government with the BJP.