App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

What is your official stand on granting full statehood to Delhi: AAP asks BJP

On March 13, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the upcoming polls will be fought on the issue of full statehood.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 14 asked the BJP about its official stand on granting full statehood to Delhi, saying its leaders are giving conflicting statements on the matter.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP is "rattled by the AAP's movement towards attaining full statehood" and are giving conflicting statements because of that.

Rai quoted a media report in which Union Minister Vijay Goel allegedly said that the BJP is in favour of full statehood but it is not possible if the city has a Chief Minister like Arvind Kejriwal.

He also referred to another media report in which Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari allegedly said that full statehood would not be part of BJP's manifesto.

related news

"What is BJP's official stand on granting full statehood to Delhi. We want an answer on that. On one hand, Tiwari says it will not be granted to Delhi while Goel says full statehood would not be given as long as Kejriwal is the chief minister," Rai said.

On being asked why is the AAP targeting only the BJP on the issue and not Congress which also formed the government several times in Delhi, Rai said it is because the BJP has formed the government at the Centre.

"It (BJP) has also won all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi and still it is not fulfilling its promise of granting full statehood to the national capital while the Congress government was removed by the people when it did not fulfil this promise," Rai said.

Rai said the AAP is going full throttle on the issue and the movement towards it started on March 13 when AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal burnt the 2014 manifesto of the BJP in which they promised full statehood to Delhi.

"Now, the MLAs will burn BJP manifestos in their respective constituencies on March 15 (Friday) and ward in-charges will do the same on March 17 (Sunday)," he said.

On March 13, Kejriwal had said that the upcoming polls will be fought on the issue of full statehood. He had criticised Modi for not fulfilling this promise as mentioned in BJP's 2014 manifesto.

"It amounts to cheating. They (the BJP) should come clean," Kejriwal had said.

The chief minister had said once Delhi attains full statehood, AAP will ensure that women roam freely even at night and the party will also give 85 per cent reservations to local people in jobs and colleges.

Kejriwal also referred to the sealing of shops earlier this year and said the party would have halted the process within five minutes.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's Growing Presence in Indian Ocean a Challenge, We’re Keeping ...

She Never Told Me She was Upset With Me: Aamir Khan Clueless About Kan ...

Opposition Has Become Pakistan’s Weapon, Repeats What the Imran Khan ...

Manmohan Singh Was Not as Determined and Strong on Terror as Modi, Say ...

Govind Pansare Case: Irked over Probe, HC Says State a 'Laughing Stock ...

Kolkata Police Files Chargesheet Against Pacer Mohammed Shami

Why Uneasy JDS-Congress Alliance May Turn Out to be a Boon for BJP in ...

'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' BJP Slogan For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Arun ...

Varun Dhawan Reveals New Kalank Poster and Twitter is Reminded of Baah ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Month on from Pulwama terror attack: From death of 42 CRPF jawans, IAF ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.