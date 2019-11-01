What does JD(U)'s 'proportionate representation' statement mean for BJP?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah exchange greetings before a breakfast meeting at the state guest house, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

Even as trouble continues for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena firm on its 50:50 arrangement demand, the party's ally in Bihar, the Janata Dal (United), has also put its hat in the ring.

At the JD(U)'s national executive meet in New Delhi— where party chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was named the party's national president— the JD(U) also passed a resolution declaring that it will join the Narendra Modi cabinet if offered "proportionate representation".

This, observers have said, might spell trouble for the BJP, which has been in firefighting mode with its Bihar partner for quite some time. It started with the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in May, after which the saffron party's partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were offered only 'token' cabinet posts.

This was unacceptable to Kumar, whose party had 16 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and was offered one berth in the Cabinet.

"The unanimous view was that we should stay out of the ministry. Everybody felt there should be proportional representation in an alliance government," Kumar had said after he returned from the swearing-in ceremony and consulting his party members.

Then, say observers and BJP leaders, the party was freshly coming out of an unprecedented victory in the general elections. With the Assembly election results in Maharashtra and Haryana— where BJP secured 105 (out of 288 assembly seats) and 40 (out of 90 assembly seats) respectively— BJP finds itself on the back foot.

In the absence of a convincing victory in Maharashtra and Haryana, and with challenging elections in Jharkhand and Delhi coming up, BJP allies know that this is the right time to press for their demands— or at least make them known, in the case of Bihar.

"This is the right time for us to put pressure on the BJP leadership and make it known that we will be hard bargainers in the distribution of assembly seats," a JD(U) minister told ThePrint. What it means is that the demand for "proportional representation" might actually be optical preparation ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls.

While some observers had stated that the muscle-flexing is not necessary, considering that BJP national president Amit Shah had told News18 in an interview that the Bihar polls would be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, JD(U) leaders are reportedly not assured.