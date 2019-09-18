App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

What did you do when you were ministers: Sharad Pawar to turncoats

Ahead of Maharashtra elections, the Nationalist Congress Party has seen exodus of leaders to the ruling BJP or Shiv Sena.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on September 18 asked the party defectors, who quit saying they wanted to ensure development of their constituencies, what they were doing for 15 years when they were in power.

Ahead of Maharashtra elections, the Nationalist Congress Party has seen exodus of leaders to the ruling BJP or Shiv Sena.

Pawar, who is on a state-wide tour before the next month's polls, was addressing party workers at Beed on Wednesday.

Close

The Congress and NCP were in power in Maharashtra for 15 years, from 1999 to 2014, before they were ousted by the BJP and Shiv Sena. "The leaders from this region who deserted the party have said they quit for development. This leads to a question, what were you doing when you were made MLA or state ministers?" Pawar said.

related news

Former ministers Ganesh Naik, Sachin Ahir and Madhukar Pichad are among those who quit the NCP recently. NCP MP from Satara Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP on Sunday.

Pawar also alleged that around 16,000 farmers have committed suicide in the state.

Businessmen were getting loan waivers worth thousands of crores of rupees but not the farmers in the country, he said.

"Factories have closed down, farmers are in the middle of crisis and unemployment is on rise. Yet the leaders of the ruling parties are coming to seek votes. Their every scheme has failed. We should resolve not to hand over power to these people again," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 05:52 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #NCP #Politics #Sharad Pawar

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.