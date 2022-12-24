 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Are JDAMs? And What Will They Do For Ukraine?

New York Times
Dec 24, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

The United States is giving satellite-guided bombs to Kyiv for the first time as part of a new $1.85 billion military aid package.

An American weapon first dropped by stealth bombers over Kosovo in 1999 and then during combat in the post-9/11 wars will soon be used by Ukrainian pilots flying Russian-made jets to kill Russian soldiers.

The weapon, called the Joint Direct Attack Munition, consists of a kit that turns a cheap unguided bomb into a highly accurate, GPS-guided weapon. It is usually referred to as JDAM.

The Biden administration announced this week that the weapons would be part of a new $1.85 billion military aid package, giving Ukraine a precision-guided bombing capability it has never had.

When dropped from higher altitudes, the bomb can travel about 15 miles to its target before exploding.

With the right kind of equipment, Ukrainian jets could carry multiple JDAMs on a single mission, just like U.S. and NATO warplanes do.

What are these weapons?