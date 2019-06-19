West Bengal violence: NCRB, Home Ministry figures differ for 2016, official says state might have 'suppressed' numbers

Police personnel detains activists of All India Democratic Youth Organisation protesting against Central Government in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata (PTI)

Of the 2,000 incidents of murders reported in West Bengal in 2016, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has cited only one as having been for "political reasons", according to a report by The Hindu.

This is in contrast to the data presented by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which has cited 36 incidents of political murders during that year in West Bengal, the newspaper reported.

The issue assumes significance on the back of escalating post-poll violence in the state.

The home ministry had, on June 15, sent an advisory to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, stating that the violence in the state had claimed 183 lives in four years from 2016 to 2019. The advisory states that in 2016, 36 lives were lost in incidents of political violence while 25, 96 and 26 lives were lost in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

"The ministry has its own mechanism of collating such data; the NCRB depends on crime figures sent by the state government," a Home Ministry official told the newspaper while explaining the discrepancy in the data furnished by the Home Ministry and the NCRB report.

"The ministry also has other means. It could be that the state under-reported or suppressed the numbers while sending data to the NCRB," the official said, adding that the Centre had taken help from other agencies while collating the data.

The NCRB, which is responsible for the collection of crime data from all the states, had last published its report— 'Crime in India, 2016'— in 2017. NCRB reports for the years 2017 and 2018 are yet to published since some of the states have not shared data in the required format yet.

Of the 112 political murders reported from across the country in 2016, the NCRB report states that the highest incidents were reported from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar, Kerala and Karnataka.

Following multiple incidents of political violence in the state, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi had said that the state might need the imposition of President's Rule.

According to reports, political violence has already claimed over a dozen lives in West Bengal after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections this year.

After clashes between the BJP and the TMC in Sandeshkhali area of Basirhat on June 8, the MHA sent an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the "unabated violence" in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.