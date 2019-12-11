App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 11:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt proposes to trim Governor's powers over universities

Dhankhar had recently alleged he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Universities in West Bengal will have the power to call meetings of their highest decision making bodies without consulting the state's governor, their chancellor, if a "rule" tabled by the TMC government on December 10 is endorsed by the state assembly.

The move comes amid a running feud between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who have quarrelled over a host of issues in the last few months.

Dhankhar had recently alleged he was not consulted about important decisions that were taken by authorities of various state universities.

"Every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the (higher education) department," the document tabled by the government in the assembly said.

It said now the vice-chancellors will be free to call meetings of the highest decision making bodies of their universities in consultation with the higher education department and not the chancellor that was hitherto the practice.

When reached for comments, Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters that the new rule will in no way infringe on the rights of the chancellor as his department was already vested with powers to take important decisions with regard to universities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly accused the governor of trying to run a "parallel government" in the state.

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 11:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal

