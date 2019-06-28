App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal govt mulls a mandatory dining hall in schools with over 70% minority students

BJP called it “decimation between students on the basis of religion” and questioned the need for such an order

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal government has decided to send to a proposal for construction of dining hall for mid-day meals in schools having more than 70 percent minority students. For this, the Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department has asked the names of such schools. It includes listing of all government and government-aided schools.

According to a circular, dated June 25, “In reference to the no:1173-MD/15011/10/2017: dt: 14/06/09 received from the Special Secretary, Ma & ME Department, Government of West Bengal, you are requested to send the names of the Government/Government aided schools having minority students more than 70 percent.”

“This is for sending proposal to the aforesaid department for construction of dining hall for mid-day meal in schools,” said the circular.

The last of submitting the names of the schools is June 28, the circular added.

The direction has been criticized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged the second largest party in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the state, CNN News18 has reported.

The saffron party called it “decimation between students on the basis of religion” and questioned the need of such an order, according to the report.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:11 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #TMC #west bengal

