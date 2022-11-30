West Bengal govt extends 'Duare Sarkar' programme till December 5

(Image: ANI)

The West Bengal government on Wednesday announced the extension of 'Duare Sarkar', social outreach camps about its various projects, till December 5.

As per the earlier notification issued in September, the Duare Sarkar camps (government at your door step) were being held from November 1 to November 30.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said in a notice on Wednesday "the state government is pleased to announce that the schedule of the outreach camps is now extended and shall continue upto December 5, 2022." The state had on September 26 notified that Duare Sarkar and camps "at the habitation levels" (in localities) will be held from November 1 to 30.

The fifth edition of the 'Duare Sarkar' in the current fiscal is aimed to reach out to people on benefits of nine welfare schemes like 'Khadya Sathi' (food and supplies), 'Swastha Sathi' (health), caste certificates to SC, ST and OBCs, 'Kanyashree' and 'Rupashree' at the camps during that time.

The 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' is an initiative taken by the state government to improve the life and status of the girls by helping economically backward families with cash so that families do not arrange the marriage of their girl child before 18 years of age because of economic reasons.

The 'Rupashree Prakalpa' provides grants to help poor families in bearing the expenditure of their daughters' marriages.

The first edition of Duare Sarkar camps began on December 1, 2020.

The earlier notification informed that the fourth Duare Sarkar camp drew more than 59 lakh people and delivered more than 65 lakh services related to welfare projects of the state.

The details of the ongoing Duare Sarkar camp were not yet available.