App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt committed to tribal development: Mamata Banrejee

The chief minister, on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, listed her government's work for the uplift of the tribals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on August 9 that the state government had formed a separate department to bring about comprehensive development of various tribal communities in the state.

The chief minister, on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, listed her government's work for the uplift of the tribals.

"Today is... #AdivasiDibas. Our government has created the Tribal Development Department to bring about comprehensive development of various tribal communities in #Bangla," Banerjee tweeted.

Close

The state government has set up development boards for the Lepcha, Tamang, Sherpa, Bhutia, Limboo and Adivasi tribal communities of the state.

related news

The state government offers old-age pension and social security schemes for the tribals besides publishing a Santhali dictionary for development of the language.

It also publishes booklets in Bengali, Santhali and Hindi to disseminate information on various tribal development schemes.

The state government had commenced a pilot project in 2014-15 for screening of tribals suffering from sickle cell disease.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #India #International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.