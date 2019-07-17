App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal govt committed to ensure justice for all: Mamata Banerjee

On International Justice Day, Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 17  said that the state government is committed to frame good laws in order to ensure justice for all.

On International Justice Day, Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power.

"#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years," Banerjee tweeted.

Close
International Justice Day, also known as World Day for International Justice or Day of International Criminal Justice, is celebrated across the globe, on this day, as an effort to recognise the strengthening system of international justice.
Read More
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #India #International Justice Day #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.