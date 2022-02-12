English
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar prorogues state legislative assembly with immediate effect

    The new development comes ahead of the Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly and may result in a constitutional crisis.

    February 12, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (File image: ANI)

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on February 12 prorogued the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12, 2022, a government order said.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by the sub-clause(a) of clause(2) of the article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022," the government order said.

    The new development comes ahead of the Budget Session of the West Bengal Assembly and may result in a constitutional crisis.

    While reacting to the latest Governor's order, the Trinamool leadership called it as  'unprecedented' and an act with 'political motive'.

    Earlier on February 11, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray had submitted a Substantive Motion under Rule 170 in the Rajya Sabha, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor.

    Sources say that the ruling TMC was contemplating on bringing a motion against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming session, accusing of the charges of interfering in the day-to-today activities of the state government.
    Tags: #Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal Governor #West Bengal Legislative Assembly
