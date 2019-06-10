West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi meets PM Modi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday amid incidents of political violence in the state over which the Home Ministry has issued an advisory to the state government.

Tripathi told reporters before the meeting that it was a courtesy call as he had not called on the prime minister since he took over for a second term.

The state's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have been trading charges over political violence in the state, with the TMC terming the MHA advisory as a conspiracy against its dispensation.