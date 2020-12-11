PlusFinancial Times
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sends report to Centre on attack on JP Nadda's convoy

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that violators of law in the state have the protection of police and administration.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 04:27 PM IST

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 11 said he has sent a report to the Centre against the backdrop of the violent attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda.

Castigating the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack, allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters, Dhankhar said a dangerous game of insider and outsider is going on in the state. He said it is shameful that such an incident occurred on International Human Rights Day. "I have sent my report to the central government whose contents cannot be shared on account of propriety," he told a press conference at Raj Bhawan.

He alleged the violators of law in Bengal have the protection of police and administration. "The Governor will vindicate his oath, come what may," he asserted, adding it was his duty to protect the Constitution.

"Accountability will be enforced," he said, and asked Banerjee "not to play with fire".
PTI
TAGS: #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Politics #west bengal
first published: Dec 11, 2020 01:13 pm

