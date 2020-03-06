App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Home Minister Amit Shah

The meeting was held at the initiative of the governor, who was appointed to the Constitutional post nearly eight months ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the ongoing tussle between him and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government. Dhankhar met Shah at the latter's office at the Parliament complex here, an official said.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the governor, who was appointed to the Constitutional post nearly eight months ago.

It comes within a week of Shah's visit to Kolkata. At a rally in the city, the Union minister had expressed "anguish" over the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Close

Dhankhar has been engaged in a bitter acrimony with the West Bengal government over a host of issues since assuming charge in July last year.

The governor "will avail the opportunity of this meeting by apprising the Union Home Minister about various issues that are relevant and critical to governance in the state. He would obviously advert to areas of concern as also of challenge," said a Raj Bhavan statement issued in Kolkata on Thursday.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Amit Shah #home Minsiter #India #Jagdeep Dhankhar #Politics #west bengal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.