April 26, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: 7th phase polling begins, long queues seen outside most polling booths

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates today, when 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to polls in the seventh phase.

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It's the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is taking place in eight phases. Of these, six phases have concluded.
The polling for the seventh phase is today (April 26). Polling began at 7 am Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 26, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Veteran TMC leader pitted against actor-turned-BJP greenhorn in Bhabanipur

    A seasoned actor but a greenhorn in electoral politics, Rudranil Ghosh, has been fielded by the BJP from the prestigious Bhabanipur assembly constituency in
    south Kolkata, a seat left by Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee as she chose to contest the polls from Nandigram. The TMC chief had described the seat, of which she is the sitting MLA and a resident, as her "boro bon" (elder sister) at a poll rally in Nandigram, and reposed faith in veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party.

    Under the shadow of Banerjee's influence, the assembly segment has been the stronghold of the ruling TMC since it came into being for the second time in 2011, following the delimitation exercise. For Chattopadhyay, who had fought assembly elections seven times and won each of the contests, the constituency is
    his home turf as he is a resident of the area and exercises his franchise there. (PTI)

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Elections to two assembly constituecies - Samserganj and Jangipur in Murshidabad district - have been adjourned
    following the death of two coronavirus-positive candidates. The EC has fixed May 16 as the date for polling in these two seats.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | TMC candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, casts his vote. CM Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from the constituency

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Voting begins in 34 constituencies for seventh phase

    Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Long queues were seen outside most polling booths where voting is underway adhering to Covid protocols.

    Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said. The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said. Continue reading...

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Campaigning for the seventh phase has been a low-key affair, following curbs imposed by the EC in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the state. Following the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, the EC has banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state and noted that the COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning.

    It also disallowed any public meeting with more than 500 people. The Election Commission has curtailed daily campaign hours and extended the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 in each of the remaining three phases of the assembly polls in view of the Cooch Behar violence and the rising COVID-19 cases.
     

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

     West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | All eyes on the Bhabanipur constituency

    Voting will be held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata. All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which the TMC supremo is the sitting MLA and a resident. Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhabanipur.

    Chattopadhyay is pitted against a seasoned actor but a greenhorn in electoral politics, Rudranil Ghosh, who left the ruling party a few months ago to join the BJP.
     

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | 34 constituencies to go to polls in 7th phase

    Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates on Monday, when 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to polls in the seventh phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

    Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the polling for seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Tnerritory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, five phases have concluded. Seventh phase polling is today

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

