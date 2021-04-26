West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: 7th phase polling begins, long queues seen outside most polling booths

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Veteran TMC leader pitted against actor-turned-BJP greenhorn in Bhabanipur
A seasoned actor but a greenhorn in electoral politics, Rudranil Ghosh, has been fielded by the BJP from the prestigious Bhabanipur assembly constituency in
south Kolkata, a seat left by Bengal Chief Minister and TMC boss Mamata Banerjee as she chose to contest the polls from Nandigram. The TMC chief had described the seat, of which she is the sitting MLA and a resident, as her "boro bon" (elder sister) at a poll rally in Nandigram, and reposed faith in veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party.
Under the shadow of Banerjee's influence, the assembly segment has been the stronghold of the ruling TMC since it came into being for the second time in 2011, following the delimitation exercise. For Chattopadhyay, who had fought assembly elections seven times and won each of the contests, the constituency is
his home turf as he is a resident of the area and exercises his franchise there. (PTI)