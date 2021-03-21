English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP manifesto promises 33% reservation for women in state govt jobs

Along with providing reservations for women, the manifesto also purposes to provide free education for all women from 'KG to PG'.

Moneycontrol News
March 21, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP's manifesto for West Bengal election.

Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP's manifesto for West Bengal election.

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah released the party's manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections, on March 21.

The manifesto named 'Sanklap Patra' promises 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs. Additionally, the manifesto promises- to make Bengali an official language at the UN, constitute an anti-corruption helpline, and set up a fund to promote Bengali culture and arts.

"We have decided to call our manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra'. It is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party," said Shah while releasing the manifesto.

Along with providing reservations for women, the manifesto also purposes to provide 'free education for all women from KG to PG', as reported by ANI.

Talking about benefits for farmers, Shah announced that along with Rs 6000 that the Central Government provides to farmers, if the BJP government is voted to power, then they will add an extra Rs 4000, to make a total of Rs 10,000 per annum, which will be given to the farmers.

Close

Related stories

"Continuing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 18,000, which Mamata didi didn't give to farmers since 3 years, would be transferred to 75 lakh farmers' bank accounts without any cut," announced Shah.

Under the Krishak Suraksha Yojana, an assistance of Rs. 4,000 per year will be given to every landless farmer. The BJP government will also work to provide assistance of Rs. 6000 per annum to fishermen, claimed the manifesto.

Shah also announced that the party has decided that 'no infiltrators to be allowed in Bengal and border fencing will be strengthened'. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will also be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years.

Touching upon healthcare, the manifesto says that three new AIIMS hospitals will be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban 'so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail of healthcare facilities'.

Further on, Home Minister Shah announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched under the Chief Ministers Office, which will enable any citizen to convey the complaint directly to the Chief Minister. He also mentioned a Common Eligibility Test being conducted for all government jobs to keep a check on corruption.

"We will constitute the following separate Task Forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling," said Shah.

Shah also announced a 'Sonar Bangla' fund worth Rs 11,000 crores to promote art, literature and other such sectors.

Victims of political violence will be provided a rehabilitation package of up to Rs 25 Lakhs. An SIT will also be constituted to investigate cases of political killings.

The Home Minister announced that the party will work with the Central Government to make Bengali one of the official languages in the United Nations.

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 21, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.