West Bengal Election 2021|Can Mamata's fractured leg do for TMC what Sharad Pawar’s rain-soaked speech did for NCP in 2019?

Mamata Banerjee emerged on a wheelchair after being discharged from hospital on March 12 (Image: @AITCofficial )

In October 2019, amid a bitterly fought Maharashtra assembly polls, the picture of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar, addressing a rally in blinding rain in Satara had won many hearts.

Pawar, then 78, stood in the pouring rain to address the crowd despite being completely drenched.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressing a rally in Satara, Maharashtra, on October 18, 2019. (Image: @PawarSpeaks)

It did strike a chord with the electorate. Eventually, Pawar emerged as the main architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition that in November 2019, changed the political situation in Maharashtra paving way for Uddhav Thakeray to replace Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sixteen months later, a poll-time injury to chief minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal might have similar political consequences in an emotionally-charged state.

Political Optics

Whether wheel chair-bound Mamata Banerjee’s fractured leg can turn politics on its head in the state’s electoral landscape, remains to be seen.

For now though, the injury has drawn new battle lines, becoming an occasion for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to trade unseemly charges against each other.

While the ruling TMC has blamed BJP for the injury, the saffron party has accused Banerjee of orchestrating the incident for sympathy, with its leaders demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Experts say that irrespective of the nature of the incident – whether a premeditated attack or an accident -- the image of Mamata Banerjee on a wheel chair with fractured leg will impact the voters. With political strategist, Prashant Kishor, by Mamata Banerjee's side, the ruling party would want to make the most of it.

By the looks of it, the optics has already begun. A day after the injury, Mamata Banerjee released a video statement, lying on a hospital bed with her leg in a plaster cast, urging her party cadres to maintain peace.

“In the last two days, I would say that the narrative, which was slightly slipping towards the BJP, has turned in TMC’s favour. Before the accident, the news flow was dominated by leaders from TMC switching to BJP. Now, like the newspaper cartoon showing Mamata’s fractured leg as a football, it seems the Chief Minister and her party have in some way claimed the narrative,” Kolkata-based senior journalist and commentator, Suvojit Bagchi, told Money Control.

The chief minister was discharged from hospital on March 12, two days after the attack in Nandigram. The Trinamool Congress shared her image on wheelchair on its Twitter account.

“We do not know whether it was an accident, or somebody attacked her. But for sure, BJP will have to do something to counter it,” Bagchi said.

The eight-phase West Bengal election beginning on March 27 is one of the most fiercely contested assembly elections, with the BJP coming out all guns blazing and TMC putting up a tough fight amid defections by several prominent faces from its ranks to its principal rival.

Many believe it will, at least, help in mobilising TMC cadre and in launching an aggressive campaign against the BJP.

“The chief minister on a wheelchair with her leg in a plaster cast seeking votes is a powerful image,” said Dr Mohammad Reyaz, Head of the Mass Communication Department at Kolkata-based Aliah University. He concluded that “It will bring in some sympathy for sure.”

Hours after the accident on March 10, TMC workers in different parts of Kolkata started protesting with so much fervour that their leader had to issue an appeal for maintaining calm.

Blast from the past

The incident has brought back – and drawn comparisons with - memories of two similar incidents in the past in which Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries.

On August 16, 1990, Mamata Banerjee, then a youth Congress leader, was hit on the head with a metal rod, allegedly by Left Front workers. Mamata suffered injuries, took 16 stitches, and stayed in a hospital for a month. That one single incident shaped Mamata’s ‘street fighter’ image.

Again, on July 21, 1993, Mamata Banerjee, the then state president of the Youth Congress, was injured during a protest march to the Writers' Building, the seat of then CPM-led West Bengal government. Mamata, then a rising star of West Bengal politics, is said to have earned large-scale sympathy before she founded the Trinamool Congress.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting the assembly polls from Nandigram against her former aide turned bête noire, Suvendu Adhikari, who crossed over to the BJP in December. By taking on Adhikari on his turf, Mamata is throwing a direct challenge to him and the BJP. Adhikari’s exit from the party led to a procession of TMC leaders to the BJP.

“Suvendu Adhikari is a local MLA and son of the soil. Mamata has not been to Nandigram in the last ten years. I see Suvendu has an advantage, as of now. But the image of a Chief Minister with a fractured leg can change the tide,” Amal Mukhopadhyay, political analyst, and former principal of Presidency College, now University, told Moneycontrol.

While many opposition leaders, including BJP’s state unit president, Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have termed the accident a ‘drama’, others like BJP leader, Kailash Vijayvargiya, accused the TMC of politicising the alleged attack

With the elections round the corner, the BJP riding high on its Lok Sabha 2019 results, is confident that the people’s sentiments against the TMC’s ‘mis-governance’ will help it.

The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, is putting up stiff resistance, asserting that the battle will be contested at every polling booth of the state.