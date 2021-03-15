West Bengal Election 2021 | Young faces, parody jingles, how the Left is making its poll pitch

File image of JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh (centre) after being attacked during violence on the university campus in 2020

The Left Front is fighting the upcoming West Bengal elections with a different approach by reinventing itself. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led front that was in power in the state for 34 years until 2011, has, this election, handed over the poll baton to more young candidates.

This is seen as a departure from the party’s inclination of putting faith in the old guard.

Not just that, the Left has also changed its campaign tactics and slogans, primarily targeting the young electorates, to get noticed in the polls that it is contesting as part of the United Front alliance with the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

On March 10, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose released the names of candidates, the majority of whom are less than 40 years of age, for the 124 assembly seats that the Left Front will contest.

Among the young candidates of the Left are 25-year-old JNU student’s Union president, Aishe Ghosh, DYFI state president Minakshi Mukherjee, SFI state president Srijan Bhattacharya, DYFI state secretary Sayandeep Mitra, SFI state secretary Pratikur Rahaman, and SFI’s national joint secretary Dipsita Dhar, to name a few.

“We decided to put faith in candidates below 40 years of age in the state committee meeting,” a CPM leader said.

Ghosh will contest from Jamuria seat in West Bengal's West Bardhaman district while Minakshi Mukherjee will take on chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the high-profile Nandigram seat.

Sayandeep Mitra will contest from Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas, Pratikur Rahaman will contest from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, and Dipsita Dhar from Bally in Howrah. Srijan Bhattacharya will contest from Singur, another key assembly segment.

“The youth of Bengal is asking for jobs, better standards of living. Bengal itself has turned into an old age home where the youth are being forced to leave for better lives elsewhere. Even for higher education, youngsters are leaving the state,” Ghosh said in a recent interview.

The Left Front had on March 5 announced names of 40 candidates for the first two phases of state assembly polls in the presence of its alliance partners.

In the eight-phase West Bengal election beginning on March 27, the United Front alliance, of which the Left is part, is taking on Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has made heavy electoral gains in the state in recent years.

The Left has 26 members in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. After the Left's vote share fell to an abysmal low from 29.9 percent to 7.5 percent in 2019, the Left saw declining popularity among youth as a major reason for the plunging vote share.

The Left is also trying to reinvent itself on social media and in campaign tactics. It has adopted a parody of popular pop number Tumpa Sona (dear girl) as its poll jingle which promises jobs. Youth cadre have been asked to spread the party message through their social networks, making the Left more visible in the virtual space.

Soon after the last month’s Brigade Ground rally of the Grand Alliance that drew large crowds, the CPI (M) released another poll jingle ‘Haal Fero, Laal Ferao’ (Change your situation, bring in Red), a parody of famous Bollywood number 'Lungi Dance'.

CPI (M) has been hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the rate of unemployment. As many as 30,000 youth workers participated in the march in February in Kolkata demanding jobs from the government.

"Left doesn’t have any dearth of young faces. We do not exchange film stars and leaders like the other parties. The youth is with us. You saw thousands of young people marched up to the brigade grounds in the United Front rally on February 28,” said Mohammad Salim, CPI (M) leader.

The Left contested Bihar elections last year as part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, where 16 of the 29 assembly candidates it fielded won.

“We had been always grooming young leaders. This time we have fielded more young faces though as part of a strategy. This opportunity will help them be groomed for the future,” CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told reporters.

By joining hands with the ISF, the Left is trying to win the confidence and support of the Muslim community, which has been supported ruling Trinamool Congress after 2011. According to the 2011 census, Muslims comprise 27 percent of the West Bengal population. Before TMC came to power in 2011, Muslims would support the Left.