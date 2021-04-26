MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Election 2021 | PM Narendra Modi urges people to exercise their franchise, follow COVID-19 protocol

Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST
With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.

"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," Modi tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #coronavirus #India #Mamata Banerjee #Narendra Modi #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 26, 2021 07:58 am

