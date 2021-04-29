MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Election 2021: PM Narendra Modi asks people to cast votes following COVID protocols

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 35 seats in the eighth phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal amid the surging second wave of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

With the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to cast their votes to enrich the festival of democracy while following Covid-19 protocols.

Modi tweeted, "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy."

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 29, 2021 08:12 am

