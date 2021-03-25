West Bengal Election 2021 | CM Mamata Banerjee’s assets decrease by 45% in 5 years

File image: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s asset value has decreased by 45.08 percent now compared to what it was during the 2016 Assembly elections.

The West Bengal Chief Minister, who is contesting this year’s Assembly election from the Nandigram constituency, has in her affidavit -- which was submitted along with her nomination to the Election Commission -- declared that her total worth is Rs 16,72,352.

The Trinamool Congress supremo’s asset during the 2016 election when she contested from Bhawanipore constituency in the city was Rs 30,45,013, the ‘Analysis of criminal, financial education, gender, and other details of candidates’ for West Bengal phase two polling started.

Assets of Banerjee’s party colleagues Mamata Bhunia and Sukumar De, who are in the poll fray, decreased by 37.53 percent and 36.18 percent, respectively.

CPI(M)’s Panskura Purba candidate Sk Ibrahim Ali witnessed a surprising 2141.48 percent growth in his asset, the highest among candidates between 2016-2021, it said.

Ali’s total asset during the 2016 elections, when he contested from the same seat was Rs 49,730. This year his total worth is Rs 10,64,956.

TMC sitting MLA of Kakdwip, Manturam Pakhira’s assets grew by a considerable 735.95 percent, the report said.