West Bengal Election 2021: Mamata Banerjee urges EC to conduct remaining phases of polls in one go

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission (EC) to club the remaining phases of the ongoing West Bengal election.

Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases.

Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19. April 15, 2021

Taking to Twitter Banerjee on April 15 said, "Now, in view of the huge surge in COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to COVID19".

Polling for the fifth phase is set to take place in West Bengal on April 17. The previous four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10, respectively.

Both the incumbent Trinamool Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in a fierce battle to win the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls at a time India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with over two lakh COVID-19 cases being added on April 15.

Earlier in the day, TMC MP Mahua Moitra as well had lashed out at the (EC) for conducting polls over eight phases.

The Election Commission, however, has clarified their stance, debunking any rumours of the remaining phases being clubbed.



No such plan of clubbing phases: Election Commission of India (ECI) on speculations about the Commission clubbing remaining Assembly election phases in West Bengal into one#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/8gDhl9rZLp April 15, 2021

The rising COVID-19 cases is a cause of worry for the state. On April 14, the state recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116, the state health department bulletin said.

The death toll in West Bengal rose to 10,458 after 24 more fatalities were recorded, it added. The number of active cases in the state has jumped to 32,621.