English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal Election 2021 | Mamata Banerjee slams EC for inaction on poll complaints, threatens to move court

"We have lodged 63 complaints since morning. But no action has been taken. We will move court over it. This is unacceptable," the chief minister said sitting in a wheelchair outside booth 7 in Boyal in Nandigram. "The EC is working on the instructions of Amit Shah," she alleged.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 03:05 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

Amid incidents of stray violence in the high profile Nandigram constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Election Commission for "inaction" despite her party lodging several poll-related complaints and threatened to move the law courts over it.

"We have lodged 63 complaints since morning. But no action has been taken. We will move court over it. This is unacceptable," the chief minister said sitting in a wheelchair outside booth 7 in Boyal in Nandigram. "The EC is working on the instructions of Amit Shah," she alleged.

"Goons from other states creating ruckus here," she added. The TMC chief has been complaining for long alleging that her rivals have brought in goons from other states to intimidate voters.

Banerjee is pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, who has crossed over to the BJP for the prestigious Nandigram constituency.

The TMC leadership, which has sought re-polling in booth number 7 at Boyal, also claimed that party activists were beaten up by BJP supporters. Adhikari denied the allegations levelled by the TMC and claimed the ruling party has lost it sensing defeat.

Close

Earlier as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation after which the crowd dispersed.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 1, 2021 02:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.