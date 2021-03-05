West Bengal Election 2021 | It is Mamata Banerjee for all 294 seats, TMC hits back at BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is TMC's face for all the 294 seats going into the assembly polls in March and April, said the ruling party. It hit back at the BJP for not disclosing the name of its candidate on Nandigram seat and the chief ministerial candidate for the elections.

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats each on March 27 and April 1. One of the constituencies going to polls in the second phase is Nandigram from where TMC supremo and CM Banerjee is scheduled to contest.

Both parties are yet to announce their respective list of candidates for the upcoming state elections.

Ahead of this, the BJP challenged CM Banerjee to announce that she will contest the coming state election only from Nandigram if she is confident of her victory.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Banerjee to announce whether she will be fighting only from Nandigram.

Vijayvargiya in his tweet said "Mamata Banerjee has announced to contest assembly elections from Nandigram. But, she did not say that she will contest from here only! If she is confident of her victory, make this announcement too! Otherwise, it will be understood that you do not trust Nandigram!"

Banerjee had announced at a TMC rally at Nandigram in January that she will contest from the seat.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to hit back saying it wondered why BJP is scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate or its chief ministerial face.

"Why is BJP scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate? Or even its CM face? Mamata Di (eder sister as she is called by TMC workers and leaders) is TMC's face for all the 294 seats. BJP should first announce whom they will field against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. We are all set to win big," the ruling party said in a statement.

BJP has not announced its candidate for the seat and has said it will choose its chief minister only after coming to power in the state.

Results will be declared on May 2 along with the three other poll-bound states – Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- and the union territory of Puducherry.

(With inputs from PTI)