West Bengal Election 2021 | EC bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks on Sitalkuchi violence

Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha (File image: ANI)

The Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on the Cooch Behar firing incident in which four locals lost their lives during the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal.

The ban, an order by the poll panel said, commences from 12 pm on April 13 and will be forced till 12 pm on April 15.

Sinha, the West Bengal BJP candidate from Habra constituency, allegedly said on April 12 that not four but eight people should have died in the Sitalkuchi violence that took place during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Cooch Behar on April 10.

The order said it strongly condemns the statements made by Rahul Sinha and sternly warned him to be careful from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force.

“The Commission also imposes a ban on Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for next 48 hours commencing from 12 hours today till 12 hours on April 15," the order by commission said.

Four persons had died in Sitalkuchi area of West Bengal Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel opened fire at a mob that had gathered outside a polling booth had reportedly gheraoed them and tried to snatch their rifles.

Local media quoted Rahul Sinha commenting on the Sitalkuchi incident at an election rally held on April 12 and saying: “Not four; eight people should have been shot in Shitalkuchi.”

He added: “The Central forces responded appropriately in Sitalkuchi and they will do so again if there is a repeat of what unfolded on that day outside booth number 126.

The Election Commission on April 12 imposed a 24-hour ban on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing polls.

The action was taken by the polling body after Banerjee was found "violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Representation of the People Act " by appealing to the voters on communal lines and making contentious remarks against the central forces.

West Bengal is voting in eight phases. The fifth phase will be held on April 17.