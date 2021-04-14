English
West Bengal Election 2021: Delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs to meet EC officials in Delhi today afternoon

The meeting will happen days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a 3.5-hour-long dharna against the poll panel's decision.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, the party said. The delegation will include parliamentarians Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Santanu Sen. They are scheduled to reach the Election Commission of India (ECI) office at 3.30 pm.

The meeting will happen days after the poll body barred TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. She had on Tuesday sat on a 3.5-hour-long dharna against the poll panel's decision.

On Monday, shortly after the Election Commission barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party alleged the poll panel was behaving like a "wing of the BJP" and its decision smacks of authoritarianism.
